WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
FLOOD ALERTS: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh vs KC | Pep Rally | Roethlisberger On Injury | Joey Porter Arrest | Know Your Opponent: KC Chiefs | Dunlap: Colbert Deserves Some Praise | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Central Catholic Student Suspended For Derogatory Instagram Post

January 12, 2017 5:25 PM By Brenda Waters
Filed Under: Brenda Waters, Central Catholic, cyberbullying, Instagram

OAKLAND (KDKA) — An Instagram post has led to the suspension of a Central Catholic High School student.

The school is calling the remarks made toward an African-American student “racist” and “derogatory.”

The Instagram post allegedly came from a junior at Central Catholic, directed toward a senior at school who is African-American.

It reads, in part:

“You filthy fat [expletive] inbred [N-word]. You literally stay in the cafeteria all day and eat until your heart fills up on gas… You’re fat as [expletive].”

“I really didn’t think the kid who posted it would write something like that,” senior Pionn McDonald said. “I didn’t know that side of him.”

“It’s kind of out of character for this school,” senior David Mitchell said. “I’m glad the principal is definitely going to do something about it because it’s just not something you would expect.”

Brother Tony Baginski, the principal at Central Catholic, said the student who posted the message did it under a fake account, but an investigation pinpointed the suspect.

The principal says he is disturbed by the post, but he is impressed by the victim’s response, as are some of the other students.

“I think he handled it the best way he could,” Mitchell said. “In a case of racism, if you try to handle something with violence, it’s only going to lead to more violence, so it’s best that he handled it the way he did.”

The student who was targeted responded to the post:

“It’s one thing to call me ugly, fat, etc. I could care less about that, but the racial slurs I will not tolerate. People really need to grow up because that right there is just pure hate it’s pathetic.”

The student who posted the derogatory message on Instagram has been suspended for up to 10 days while the incident is under investigation. At that time, an outcome will be determined.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

More from Brenda Waters
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How
Get The All New CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia