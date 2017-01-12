WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
FLOOD ALERTS: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh vs KC | Pep Rally | Roethlisberger On Injury | Joey Porter Arrest | Know Your Opponent: KC Chiefs | Dunlap: Colbert Deserves Some Praise | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Delta Foundation, City Expanding ‘Pittsburgh Pride’ Celebration

January 12, 2017 4:30 PM By Julie Grant
Filed Under: Delta Foundation of Pittsburgh, Julie Grant, Mayor Bill Peduto, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Pride, Rich Fitzgerald

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The largest LGBT event in Pittsburgh is getting even bigger.

Pittsburgh Pride is expanding with more days, events and attractions.

Pittsburgh Pride celebrates our region’s diversity, especially for the LGBT community. “Rise Up” will be the theme for the 10th annual celebration.

“There’s this national change going on right now and some people may feel a little uneasy right now, but I tell you, in Pittsburgh, you’re welcome. The mayor and I welcome people,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

The Delta Foundation of Pittsburgh announced in a press conference Thursday that this year’s celebration of equality will span 10 days with events happening all over the city, and especially on Liberty Avenue.

“In the ‘70s, when so many of us left Pittsburgh because we were closeted and scared, every person I knew who left came back because of this great city,” said Michael Bartley, of Steeltown Entertainment project.

The excitement will kick off on June 4, 2017, with a new event called “The Rainbow Run” that will be held on the East Busway, and then “Ready, Set, Pride” on Ellsworth Avenue in Shadyside, which is a place where the event has its roots.

“Just 10 years ago, this event was just a small event that went around Shadyside from Walnut Street down to Ellsworth Avenue,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

In 2017, there will be over 150 vendors, two days of “Pride Fest,” a mobile zipline, and an “MJ Live” show.

“It’s about being visible in safe spaces and coming together with our allies and celebrating the similarities, which are far greater than our differences,” said Greg Van Horn, President of the Delta Foundation of Pittsburgh.

It also means a big economic impact. According to Visit Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Pride brings at least $12 million each year.

Pittsburgh Pride is the fourth largest special event in Pittsburgh.

More from Julie Grant
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How
Get The All New CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia