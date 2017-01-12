Delta Foundation, City Expanding ‘Pittsburgh Pride’ Celebration

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The largest LGBT event in Pittsburgh is getting even bigger.

Pittsburgh Pride is expanding with more days, events and attractions.

Pittsburgh Pride celebrates our region’s diversity, especially for the LGBT community. “Rise Up” will be the theme for the 10th annual celebration.

“There’s this national change going on right now and some people may feel a little uneasy right now, but I tell you, in Pittsburgh, you’re welcome. The mayor and I welcome people,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

The Delta Foundation of Pittsburgh announced in a press conference Thursday that this year’s celebration of equality will span 10 days with events happening all over the city, and especially on Liberty Avenue.

“In the ‘70s, when so many of us left Pittsburgh because we were closeted and scared, every person I knew who left came back because of this great city,” said Michael Bartley, of Steeltown Entertainment project.

The excitement will kick off on June 4, 2017, with a new event called “The Rainbow Run” that will be held on the East Busway, and then “Ready, Set, Pride” on Ellsworth Avenue in Shadyside, which is a place where the event has its roots.

“Just 10 years ago, this event was just a small event that went around Shadyside from Walnut Street down to Ellsworth Avenue,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.

In 2017, there will be over 150 vendors, two days of “Pride Fest,” a mobile zipline, and an “MJ Live” show.

“It’s about being visible in safe spaces and coming together with our allies and celebrating the similarities, which are far greater than our differences,” said Greg Van Horn, President of the Delta Foundation of Pittsburgh.

It also means a big economic impact. According to Visit Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Pride brings at least $12 million each year.

Pittsburgh Pride is the fourth largest special event in Pittsburgh.