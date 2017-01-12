Hazmat Crews Clean Up Heating Oil Spill In North Huntingdon

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — Several people had to be evacuated from a mobile home park in Westmoreland County after a heating oil spill this morning.

According to Westmoreland County emergency dispatchers, it happened around 10:30 a.m. on Thompson Lane in North Huntingdon.

Emergency officials say a truck was filling up a tank there with the heating oil when some of the substance spilled onto the ground.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

However, officials say nine people had to be evacuated while Hazmat crews came in and cleaned up the mess.

