FLOOD ALERTS: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh vs KC | Pep Rally | Roethlisberger On Injury | Joey Porter Arrest | Know Your Opponent: KC Chiefs | Dunlap: Colbert Deserves Some Praise | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Hazmat Crews Clean Up Heating Oil Spill In North Huntingdon

January 12, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: HAZMAT, Heating Oil, North Huntingdon, Westmoreland County

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — Several people had to be evacuated from a mobile home park in Westmoreland County after a heating oil spill this morning.

According to Westmoreland County emergency dispatchers, it happened around 10:30 a.m. on Thompson Lane in North Huntingdon.

Emergency officials say a truck was filling up a tank there with the heating oil when some of the substance spilled onto the ground.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

However, officials say nine people had to be evacuated while Hazmat crews came in and cleaned up the mess.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia