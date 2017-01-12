HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh vs KC | Pep Rally | Roethlisberger On Injury | Joey Porter Arrest | Know Your Opponent: KC Chiefs | Dunlap: Colbert Deserves Some Praise | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
Hearing Set For Boxer Paul Spadafora In Brother’s Stabbing

January 12, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: Assault, Domestic Dispute, Paul Spadafora

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Former lightweight boxing champ Paul Spadafora is due in court for a preliminary hearing on charges that he stabbed his brother, kicked his mother then threatened Pittsburgh police who intervened.

Spadafora’s attorney, William Difenderfer, has said he expects the aggravated assault and other charges Spadafora faces will eventually be resolved, though he hasn’t said how.

For now, the 41-year-old former boxer remains in the Allegheny County jail where Difenderfer says Spadafora is working to address various “issues.”

Police say Spadafora stabbed his brother Dec. 21 and threatened police saying, “I’m gonna kill them.”

Spadafora won the vacant International Boxing Federation lightweight belt in 1999 when he was 23, but surrendered the title after he was charged with shooting his then-girlfriend in 2003.

He’s had several alcohol-related brushes with the law since.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

