Incident Involving Student Puts Allderdice HS On Lockdown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An incident involving a student prompted a lockdown at Allderdice High School this afternoon.

Officials at the school say the student was not hurt and is now safe after reportedly being out on a ledge.

According to school officials, several counselors, teachers and some of his family members were able to get him back inside.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Police were also called to the scene.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter