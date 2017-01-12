FLOOD ALERTS: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Incident Involving Student Puts Allderdice HS On Lockdown

January 12, 2017 1:22 PM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An incident involving a student prompted a lockdown at Allderdice High School this afternoon.

Officials at the school say the student was not hurt and is now safe after reportedly being out on a ledge.

According to school officials, several counselors, teachers and some of his family members were able to get him back inside.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Police were also called to the scene.

