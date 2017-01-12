WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
FLOOD ALERTS: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh vs KC | Pep Rally | Roethlisberger On Injury | Joey Porter Arrest | Icy Mess Possible In Kansas | Cowher: Key Is Turnover Battle | 5 Keys To Victory | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Man Stable, Dog Dead After Homewood Shooting

January 12, 2017 10:53 PM
Filed Under: Dog Shot, Homewood, Shooting

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — A man and a dog were shot in Homewood on Thursday night.

It happened just before 8:45 p.m. in the 6900-block of Kelly Street.

Officers were sent to the scene for a ShotSpotter notification that five rounds had been fired.

Police say they found a 29-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to police, the victim was walking a dog at the time of the shooting, and the dog was also shot. According to Zone 5 police, the dog was later found dead in the 6300-block of East Liberty Boulevard.

There is no word on a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia