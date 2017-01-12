Man Stable, Dog Dead After Homewood Shooting

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — A man and a dog were shot in Homewood on Thursday night.

It happened just before 8:45 p.m. in the 6900-block of Kelly Street.

Officers were sent to the scene for a ShotSpotter notification that five rounds had been fired.

Police say they found a 29-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

According to police, the victim was walking a dog at the time of the shooting, and the dog was also shot. According to Zone 5 police, the dog was later found dead in the 6300-block of East Liberty Boulevard.

There is no word on a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

