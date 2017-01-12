Massive Pothole In Marshall-Shadeland Responsible For Numerous Flat Tires

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A massive pothole along California Avenue in the city of Pittsburgh was patched up Thursday morning, but not before causing several flat tires and damage to vehicles.

One of the drivers who hit it was Rachel Phillips.

“I couldn’t’ see it at all and I drive this every day,” said Phillips. “I’ve never seen it before.”

Her daily trip to work from Beaver County to Allegheny General Hospital, where she works, was upended around 8:30 a.m.

“I hit the pothole, didn’t see it at all, and then I was driving and I saw some other cars along the side of the road with AAA and I was like, ‘Oh no, please.’”

To her dismay, her car with four brand-new winter tires, had the air deflated all due to the huge pothole on California Avenue between Boston Street and Dickson Street in Marshall-Shadeland.

She was able to travel a little bit before she heard it.

“Ba boom, ba boom, and then I found out I had a flat tire,” Phillips said. “Initially, I thought I had one, and then I found out I had two flat tires.”

While KDKA was there, Pittsburgh Public Works crews showed up, patching the hole crews say was caused by an old utility cut.

It’s fixed now, but that doesn’t help out Phillips.

“I’m stranded. My sister, thankfully, is coming to get me,” she said.

She had her car towed to Midland to have two new tires put on.

Pittsburgh Public Works crews said that was their first pothole repair call of the day, but were anticipating more with the unseasonably warm weather.