FLOOD ALERTS: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh vs KC | Pep Rally | Roethlisberger On Injury | Joey Porter Arrest | Know Your Opponent: KC Chiefs | Dunlap: Colbert Deserves Some Praise | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Massive Pothole In Marshall-Shadeland Responsible For Numerous Flat Tires

January 12, 2017 6:15 PM By Christine D'Antonio
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Christine D'Antonio, Marshall-Shadeland, Pittsburgh Public Works, Potholes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A massive pothole along California Avenue in the city of Pittsburgh was patched up Thursday morning, but not before causing several flat tires and damage to vehicles.

One of the drivers who hit it was Rachel Phillips.

“I couldn’t’ see it at all and I drive this every day,” said Phillips. “I’ve never seen it before.”

Her daily trip to work from Beaver County to Allegheny General Hospital, where she works, was upended around 8:30 a.m.

“I hit the pothole, didn’t see it at all, and then I was driving and I saw some other cars along the side of the road with AAA and I was like, ‘Oh no, please.’”

To her dismay, her car with four brand-new winter tires, had the air deflated all due to the huge pothole on California Avenue between Boston Street and Dickson Street in Marshall-Shadeland.

She was able to travel a little bit before she heard it.

“Ba boom, ba boom, and then I found out I had a flat tire,” Phillips said. “Initially, I thought I had one, and then I found out I had two flat tires.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

While KDKA was there, Pittsburgh Public Works crews showed up, patching the hole crews say was caused by an old utility cut.

It’s fixed now, but that doesn’t help out Phillips.

“I’m stranded. My sister, thankfully, is coming to get me,” she said.

She had her car towed to Midland to have two new tires put on.

Pittsburgh Public Works crews said that was their first pothole repair call of the day, but were anticipating more with the unseasonably warm weather.

More from Christine D'Antonio
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How
Get The All New CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia