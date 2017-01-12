WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Mon Wharf Off Limits To Commuters Friday Because Of Flooding Concern

January 12, 2017 11:05 PM By Ralph Iannotti
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Mon Wharf will be closed to commuters on Friday because of flooding concerns.

The area provides more than 400 parking spaces on weekdays. The National Weather Service says the Wharf begins to flood at 18 feet, and the Ohio River is expected to reach flood stage by mid-morning on Friday.

Thursday’s widespread on-again, off-again heavy rains, coupled with snow-melt because of the unseasonably warm temperatures, caused street flooding throughout the area.

(Photo Credit: Bryce Lutz/KDKA)

(Photo Credit: Bryce Lutz/KDKA)

Drivers on Thoms Run Road in Collier Twp. had to cope with dangerous conditions during the evening rush hour and a parking lot of an adjacent strip mall also got high water. Some of the water was overflow from the nearby Chartiers Creek.

In Port Vue, adjacent to CSX Railroad tracks and River Road, a landslide forced the closing of Hamilton Crossing.

Captain Don Williams, of the Port Vue Volunteer Fire Department, told KDKA-TV’s Ralph Iannotti, “The amount of rain we had today and yesterday, along with freezing and thawing of the hillside, it just makes everything weak. The hillside can’t handle it, and everything starts to come down.”

(Photo Credit: Bryce Lutz/KDKA)

(Photo Credit: Bryce Lutz/KDKA)

Route 837 southbound, near the Duquesne-McKeesport Bridge, was closed for several hours as PennDOT brought in a backhoe to clear catch basins of debris. Rainwater cascading down a hillside caused a section of the road and an adjacent ramp to flood.

