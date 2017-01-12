Police Investigating Northview Heights Shooting

NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a shooting happened in Northview Heights on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 500-block of Mt. Pleasant Road.

Officers were sent to the scene for a report that a male victim had been shot in the calf.

Police say the victim was transported to Allegheny General Hospital in stable condition.

According to police, officers took two males into custody, but no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

