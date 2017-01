WEST BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was killed in a fire in West Bethlehem Township on Thursday.

The fire broke out at a home in the 1200-block of Barr Run Road just before 6 p.m.

According to authorities, the structure was fully engulfed upon arrival, and a female was found dead in the kitchen area.

The victim has not yet been identified.

