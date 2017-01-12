Philly Zoo: Oldest Aardvark In Captivity In U.S. Dies At 28

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Philadelphia Zoo says the oldest aardvark in captivity in the United States has died.

The zoo announced on Wednesday AJ was 28-years-old and died of heart failure.

AJ arrived at the zoo in 1989 and was born at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden on Nov. 4, 1988.

The zoo says AJ will be remembered for his love of back rubs. It also says he preferred ants and termites over crickets and mealworms.

The Philadelphia Zoo’s female aardvark, Sunshine, is 12 years old.

