Well-Known Pittsburgh Voices Welcome Travelers At International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A smooth voice can go a long way to making travelers at Pittsburgh International Airport truly understand and connect with the city.

Travelers at PIT can see the art of native Andy Warhol, or the sweater and sneakers worn by Mr. Rogers. A statue of Steeler great Franco Harris leads the welcoming committee. And dozens of local food items are on the menu at the Pitt Strip Market.

Spokesman Bob Kerlick says it’s the airport’s “Sense of Place” program.

“As part of that, we have a Pittsburgh Voices program on the train,” he adds. “We have a lot of well known community voices that people would hear when they get on.”

“Hi, this is Mike Lange, voice of the Pittsburgh Penguins, reminding you to get on the fast train, folks!” The voice of the Hall of Fame announcer accompanied tram riders during the hockey playoffs. Now, with football playoffs underway, we hear, “Hi, this is Bill Hillgrove.”

“It’s exciting for people, I think,” says spokesman Bob Kerlick. “It’s fun. We really enjoy it. We want people to know that when they land at the airport, they really are in Pittsburgh.”

Robert Morris University president, Dr. Chris Howard, records his latest airport train greeting.

“It’s pleasant to be a part of something big,” he says later. “And I feel very much ‘Pittsburgh Proud.’ So it’s really fun to hear myself be part of that whole narrative.”

As for hearing his own voice on the airport train, he confesses, “Although my wife likes my voice on the train, I don’t like it so much. So it’s good it’s a short ride.”

