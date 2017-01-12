Republican-led Senate takes first step to repeal ‘Obamacare’

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has passed a measure to take the first step forward on dismantling President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The nearly party-line 51-48 vote came on a nonbinding Republican-backed budget measure that eases the way for subsequent repeal legislation that could come to a vote next month. Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania voted in favor of the measure. Democrat Bob Casey voted against it, and later lamented the result on Twitter.

It’s been a long day of Senate votes, but I’m just getting started in effort to protect affordable health care for PA residents #ACA — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) January 12, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The House is slated to vote on the measure on Friday, though some Republicans there have misgivings about setting the repeal effort in motion without a better idea of the replacement plan.

Passage of Thursday’s measure would permit follow-up legislation to escape the threat of a filibuster by Senate Democrats. Republicans are not close to agreement among themselves on what any “Obamacare” replacement would look like, however.

President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that repealing and replacing the law should happen “essentially simultaneously.”