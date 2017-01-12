HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh vs KC | Pep Rally | Roethlisberger On Injury | Joey Porter Arrest | Know Your Opponent: KC Chiefs | Dunlap: Tomlin Wrong | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
Republican-led Senate takes first step to repeal ‘Obamacare’

January 12, 2017 5:37 AM
Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, Bob Casey, Obamacare, Pat Toomey, Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has passed a measure to take the first step forward on dismantling President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The nearly party-line 51-48 vote came on a nonbinding Republican-backed budget measure that eases the way for subsequent repeal legislation that could come to a vote next month. Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania voted in favor of the measure. Democrat Bob Casey voted against it, and later lamented the result on Twitter.

The House is slated to vote on the measure on Friday, though some Republicans there have misgivings about setting the repeal effort in motion without a better idea of the replacement plan.

Passage of Thursday’s measure would permit follow-up legislation to escape the threat of a filibuster by Senate Democrats. Republicans are not close to agreement among themselves on what any “Obamacare” replacement would look like, however.

President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that repealing and replacing the law should happen “essentially simultaneously.”

