Man Accused Of Beating Woman With Fire Extinguisher Pleads Guilty

NORVELT (KDKA) — A man accused of beating a woman with a fire extinguisher during a break-in pleaded guilty Thursday and will spend several years in prison.

A preliminary hearing for Shawn Povlik was set for Thursday. Instead, he agreed to spend time in jail for allegedly beating a woman with a fire extinguisher during a robbery.

Shackled and cuffed and headed into district court, the 25-year-old Mt. Pleasant man stood accused of aggravated assault and several other felonies in the Dec. 20 incident.

According to court records, Povlik showed up at his grandmother’s house in Mt. Pleasant, high on drugs. He allegedly busted into the home and attacked a woman inside while his grandmother hid in another room.

According to the victim, Povlik assaulted her, emptied a fire extinguisher into her face, then beat the woman repeatedly in the head with the then-empty canister.

Povlik ran away from the home with the victim’s purse. Police found Povlik not far away in his car. He was arrested and held on $75,000 straight cash bond.

The victim continues to recover from her injuries. Thursday, Povlik agreed to spend 3 to 6 years in prison and seek psychological and drug addiction treatment while he’s in prison. He and the victim declined to comment after the hearing.

Povlik is now back in the Westmoreland County jail. His official sentencing is set for later next month.

