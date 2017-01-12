Nebo Scores 23 As St. Francis (Pa.) Tops Robert Morris 77-57

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) – Josh Nebo scored a career-high 23 points and led five players in double figures as St. Francis (Pa.) defeated Robert Morris 77-57 in a Northeast Conference clash on Thursday night.

Nebo made 10 of 12 shots from the floor, grabbed eight rebounds and had seven shot blocks – also a career best. Isaiah Blackmon and Keith Braxton each scored 14 points for the Red Flash (6-10, 3-2) while Jamaal King and Georgios Angelou pitched in 12 apiece.

King opened the second half with a 3-pointer, stretching a six-point halftime lead to 39-30 and Braxton followed with a steal and a layup.

With just under six minutes left, Angelou hit a pair of 3-pointers bracketed around a Nebo a basket underneath as St. Francis stretched its lead into double digits for good. Angelo was 4-for-4 from 3-point range.

Matty McConnell led the Colonials (6-12, 2-3) with a season-high 15 points.

