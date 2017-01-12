Analyst Tony Dungy: Steelers Are Red Hot But Bad Weather Favors Kansas City

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan) — NBC Football Night in America Analyst and former Hall of Fame player and coach Tony Dungy joined The Cook and Poni Show on Thursday to preview the Steelers-Chiefs divisional game on Sunday.

“Pittsburgh is so hot right now,” Dungy said. “The only thing that I want to see and I will see about a quarter ’til 1 p.m. is the weather because I do think bad weather favors Kansas City.”

But don’t lock his pick in just yet because as he joked with the guys he wants everyone to tune in to see what he picks Sunday on NBC.

Dungy also weighed in on the arrest of Steelers linebackers coach Joey Porter, calling it more of disappointment rather than a distraction for the team.

“As a player and a coach, you’ve got to do it the right way, and you have to realize that any place you go, you are now representing the city and the team,” Dungy added. “I think Joey Porter let them down in that regard and, to me, that is the most disappointing thing.”

So would he give Porter another chance?

“People always deserve a second chance,” Dungy said. “But again we’re representing the National Football League, we’re representing the team and the ownership. Those are things you just can’t do. So yes, I think you always deserve a second chance but you know Joey Porter, he has had some second chances now.”

Dungy also weighed in on the comments made by his former teammate and Steelers former QB Terry Bradshaw, who called Steelers coach Mike Tomlin “a cheerleader.”

“To me, it’s a ridiculous question to talk about how he coaches or what he does,” Dungy added. “Because you have to look at the results and the results have been outstanding.”

Dungy said that Tomlin is a coach who gets the most out of his players, and he doesn’t fault him for leaving Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger in the game late into the 4th quarter of the lopsided win over the Miami Dolphins in the wild card round because no lead in the NFL is safe.

That being said he did take issue with calling a pass play on the 3rd and 8 play where Ben was hurt.

“You are trying to run out the clock there and get out of the game as quick as you can,” Dungy told the guys. “If Mike and Todd Haley had to do it all over again, you would run the football.”

Listen to the full interview here including Tony’s take on who Le’Veon Bell reminds him of and his picks for the other games in the divisional round:

