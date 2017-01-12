FLOOD ALERTS: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh vs KC | Pep Rally | Roethlisberger On Injury | Joey Porter Arrest | Know Your Opponent: KC Chiefs | Dunlap: Colbert Deserves Some Praise | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Analyst Tony Dungy: Steelers Are Red Hot But Bad Weather Favors Kansas City

By: Joe Kapp January 12, 2017 3:42 PM
Filed Under: Joey Porter, Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Playoffs, Pittsburgh Steelers, The Cook and Poni Show, Tony Dungy

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan) — NBC Football Night in America Analyst and former Hall of Fame player and coach Tony Dungy joined The Cook and Poni Show on Thursday to preview the Steelers-Chiefs divisional game on Sunday.

“Pittsburgh is so hot right now,” Dungy said. “The only thing that I want to see and I will see about a quarter ’til 1 p.m. is the weather because I do think bad weather favors Kansas City.”

But don’t lock his pick in just yet because as he joked with the guys he wants everyone to tune in to see what he picks Sunday on NBC.

Dungy also weighed in on the arrest of Steelers linebackers coach Joey Porter, calling it more of disappointment rather than a distraction for the team.

“As a player and a coach, you’ve got to do it the right way, and you have to realize that any place you go, you are now representing the city and the team,” Dungy added. “I think Joey Porter let them down in that regard and, to me, that is the most disappointing thing.”

So would he give Porter another chance?

“People always deserve a second chance,” Dungy said. “But again we’re representing the National Football League, we’re representing the team and the ownership. Those are things you just can’t do. So yes, I think you always deserve a second chance but you know Joey Porter, he has had some second chances now.”

Dungy also weighed in on the comments made by his former teammate and Steelers former QB Terry Bradshaw, who called Steelers coach Mike Tomlin “a cheerleader.”

“To me, it’s a ridiculous question to talk about how he coaches or what he does,” Dungy added. “Because you have to look at the results and the results have been outstanding.”

Dungy said that Tomlin is a coach who gets the most out of his players, and he doesn’t fault him for leaving Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger in the game late into the 4th quarter of the lopsided win over the Miami Dolphins in the wild card round because no lead in the NFL is safe.

That being said he did take issue with calling a pass play on the 3rd and 8 play where Ben was hurt.

“You are trying to run out the clock there and get out of the game as quick as you can,” Dungy told the guys. “If Mike and Todd Haley had to do it all over again, you would run the football.”

Listen to the full interview here including Tony’s take on who Le’Veon Bell reminds him of and his picks for the other games in the divisional round:

Like The Fan On Facebook
Follow The Fan On Twitter

More from Cook and Poni Weekdays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia