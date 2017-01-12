Unseasonably Warm Weather Brings Rain, Threat Of Flooding

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The unseasonably warm weather we’re experiencing today does come with some downsides.

It has also brought with it the threat of severe flooding in some areas, and later on, temperatures are going to tumble.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Beaver and Lawrence counties until 2:15 p.m. Anyone in those areas is urged to move inside to higher ground as torrential rainfall is possible.

The National Weather Service has also issued flood advisories, watches and warnings all across the region.

The Ohio River in Allegheny County is under a Flood Advisory through Sunday afternoon.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango counties though this evening. Various flood warnings have also been issued through the day.

Watch The Latest Forecast:

“Flood watches, warnings and even advisories that we have now in effect, including now the Pittsburgh area under that flood warning, and that goes all the way through the course of the weekend,” said KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley. “We also see a flash flood watch is in effect just off to the north in places like Butler County, Beaver County and Lawrence County, where they actively have flash flooding going on right now.”

Smiley says the rain will move into the Pittsburgh area and Westmoreland County around 3 p.m. with more scattered showers off to the north.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

And while we’re seeing highs into the 60s today, the temperatures will soon take a tumble.

“Temperatures by [Friday] morning, 39 degrees,” Smiley said. “We’ll have, at one point tonight, temperatures in the northern parts of the state in the 30s and down south into the 60s. So, it’s going to be a big change. The rain’s developing off to our west, that’s the cold front that will be pushing through. I have our rain chances going up in Pittsburgh about 3 o’clock this afternoon.”

Heading into the weekend, Smiley says temperatures will be more seasonal with snow and mixed precipitation possible.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter