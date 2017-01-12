Zambelli Fireworks Fined, Shut Down For Two Weeks

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — They’re known as the first family of fireworks and their world-renowned pyrotechnics have lit up the Pittsburgh skies for generations.

But Zambelli’s fireworks headquarters in New Castle will go dark for the next two weeks.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) has ordered the fireworks makers to shut down for that time and has fined them $200,000 after discovering stolen fireworks at the home of a former employee.

The ATF won’t comment, saying the case is still not resolved, but in a statement, Zambelli managing partner Ed Meyers says the fireworks company will comply:

“These changes are required by the ATF. They are also changes that will continue our growth and success as a company. This is a very serious issue that relates to poor recordkeeping, not to the strength of Zambelli Fireworks.”

During an unrelated investigation, the state police discovered the missing fireworks back in 2014 and turned the matter over to the ATF. Zambelli was apparently unaware that the fireworks were missing and has been ordered to revamp its recordkeeping system.

Meyer’s statement continues:

“Over the last two years, we’ve come a long way with our changes. This proves we have more to do. We worked collaboratively with the ATF to come to this conclusion. We look forward to making the necessary changes to become better as a company and as a team of experts known all over the world for the quality of our work.”

The Zambelli’s say this shut down will not require them to cancel any events and that they have a full calendar for 2017.

