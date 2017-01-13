Vehicle Crashes Into Connellsville House, Sparks 2-Alarm Fire

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) — A vehicle crashed into a home and caught fire this morning in Fayette County.

The accident happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 600-block of Blackstone Road in Connellsville.

Police, paramedics and firefighters rushed to scene of the crash and two-alarm fire.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash, but emergency dispatchers say the driver was able to get out of the vehicle. There’s no word on any injuries.

