Fans, Business Owners Upset By Steelers Game Time Change

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Weather concerns have prompted a time change for this weekend’s post-season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs.

The decision to push the game back to 8:20 p.m. is affecting the plans of the hundreds of thousands of fans and many businesses.

For some, it’s just a matter of switching employees’ schedules, but for others, it means a loss of business and a loss of money.

At Bishop’s Corner in Robinson, Steelers games are a big deal, which is why the time change makes the owner angry.

“Every restaurant in Pittsburgh had something planned for 1 o’clock in the afternoon,” said owner John Larkin. “8:30? See you later! People have to go work the next day!”

Bishop’s Corner had a big buffet planned for half-time, which they don’t think will fly for a 10 p.m. half-time.

Highfield: You guys already have the food bought?

Kelly Weiland: Yeah. We bought everything.

Highfield: What are you going do with it now?

Kelly Weiland: Hopefully, we’ll run some specials to get rid of it.

Highfield: Otherwise you’ll get stuck with it?

Kelly Weiland: All going to go to waste.

“The NFL has completely become money oriented,” Larkin said.

Larkin suspects the later start is less about weather and more about airing the game in prime time.

“There’s been snow storms on Super Bowls and they’ve been the greatest games of all,” he said. “We cant play in freezing rain all of a sudden?”

At the Tequila Cowboy on the North Shore, the switch means staffing changes but they expect a good night.

“It’s really just a minor inconvenience as far as staffing goes ’cause we’re going to do everything we can to accommodate customers. So we’re gonna be open til 2 a.m. on Sunday,” Christian Miranda said.

Some who had planned watch parties at home say the late start is not ideal.

“We got a party going at the house and now we’ve got the delay. It’s gonna be a Sunday night thing. It’s just trouble,” said Kevin Hannegan.

The silver lining for some people maybe that Monday is a holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. So some people do have the day off.