Neighbors Frustrated As Street On Wilkinsburg, Homewood Border Becomes Dumping Ground

January 13, 2017 3:00 PM By Bob Allen
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Neighbors living near the border of Wilkinsburg and Homewood say they are tired of people using a street there as a dumping ground.

It’s happening on Karl Street, located on the border between the city’s Homewood neighborhood and Wilkinsburg.

People living nearby say the street is lined up and down with garbage, and more litter and debris are piled up on a daily basis.

(Photo Credit: Bob Allen/KDKA)

(Photo Credit: Bob Allen/KDKA)

They are concerned because they say kids use the street to walk to school, but the piles of trash are attracting unwanted wildlife to the area like rats, raccoons and coyotes.

Pittsburgh’s City Operations Chief Guy Costa says they plan to clean up the mess soon. They are waiting for a day of nice weather; hopefully, next week.

Costa is urging anyone who sees dumping going on to take photos or get a license plate and report it to the city.

Stay with KDKA at 5 & 6 p.m. as Bob Allen talks to neighbors about their concerns and to hear more from Guy Costa.

