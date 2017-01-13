WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh vs KC | Pep Rally | Roethlisberger On Injury | Joey Porter Arrest | Icy Mess Possible In Kansas | Cowher: Key Is Turnover Battle | 5 Keys To Victory | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Nevada Woman Dies From Superbug Resistant To Every Available Antibiotic In US

January 13, 2017 1:58 PM
Filed Under: superbug

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Nevada woman was killed by a superbug that was found to be resistant to every antibiotic in the US.

The CDC says the woman’s condition was deemed incurable and 26 separate antibiotics were tested on her before she died.

The Reno woman was in her 70s and had recently returned to the US after an extended visit to India.

According to the CDC she was hospitalized multiple times before she returned to the country, but admitted to a Nevada hospital in August.

After unsuccessfully trying every known antibiotic without success, the CDC said that no drug currently available would have stopped the bacteria’s spread.
“It was tested against everything that’s available in the United States and was not effective,” Dr Alexander Kallen told Stat News.

“I think it’s concerning. We have relied for so long on just newer and newer antibiotics. But obviously the bugs can often [develop resistance] faster than we can make new ones,” Kallen said.

Fortunately doctors say the superbug was not known to be highly contagious and usually causes urinary tract infections.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia