Nevada Woman Dies From Superbug Resistant To Every Available Antibiotic In US

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Nevada woman was killed by a superbug that was found to be resistant to every antibiotic in the US.

The CDC says the woman’s condition was deemed incurable and 26 separate antibiotics were tested on her before she died.

The Reno woman was in her 70s and had recently returned to the US after an extended visit to India.

According to the CDC she was hospitalized multiple times before she returned to the country, but admitted to a Nevada hospital in August.

After unsuccessfully trying every known antibiotic without success, the CDC said that no drug currently available would have stopped the bacteria’s spread.

“It was tested against everything that’s available in the United States and was not effective,” Dr Alexander Kallen told Stat News.

“I think it’s concerning. We have relied for so long on just newer and newer antibiotics. But obviously the bugs can often [develop resistance] faster than we can make new ones,” Kallen said.

Fortunately doctors say the superbug was not known to be highly contagious and usually causes urinary tract infections.