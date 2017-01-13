WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Officers Involved In Tamir Rice Killing Face Disciplinary Charges

January 13, 2017 9:49 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland officials say internal disciplinary charges have been brought against two white police officers involved in the killing of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old black boy playing with a pellet gun outside a recreation center.

Police Chief Calvin Williams says disciplinary charges recommended against Officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback were sent to the city’s safety director. The director will determine what action might be taken regarding disciplinary charges city officials didn’t specify Friday. Disciplinary hearings will be held.

Loehmann shot Tamir in 2014 within seconds of a police cruiser driven by Garmback skidding to a stop. The killing was part of a national outcry about police treatment of minorities.

Phone numbers for the officers can’t be found. But police have said Loehmann ordered Tamir three times to put up his hands and Tamir’s pellet gun looked real.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

