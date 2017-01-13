Police Chief Stands By Officer Who Arrested Steelers Asst. Coach Joey Porter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A day after District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. announced he would be withdrawing the most serious charge facing Pittsburgh Steelers coach Joey Porter, Acting Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert told a late Friday news conference he stands with the arresting officer.

“I stand by the officer just as I would stand by any officer given the same circumstances. I reviewed the [surveillance video], and I didn’t think anything was done inappropriately,” he said.

Officer Paul Abel arrested Porter last Sunday night outside a South Side bar, after a confrontation, and Porter allegedly put his hands around Abel’s wrists. Porter was arrested on several charges, the most serious being aggravated assault.

In the criminal complaint that Officer Abel wrote, he quoted Porter as saying to him “you’re lying, I never touched you.” But, on Friday, in a written statement, Porter said “I regret that I touched the police officer, and I sincerely apologize for that action.”

When asked how would he reconcile the two seemingly contradictory statements, Porter’s attorney, Bobby Del Greco said “Porter didn’t realize he touched the officer, until he saw the [surveillance] video.” So far, that video has not been made public.

Chief Schubert said he expects the video to be released to the public “after it goes through the criminal process.”

Officer Abel has also expressed frustration about the withdrawn charge.