Report: Police Investigating Attempted Abduction In Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a reported attempted abduction in Bethel Park on Friday afternoon.

Sources tell KDKA’s Kym Gable that a 15-year-old girl was approached by a man as she got off of her school bus near the intersection of Irishtown Road and Clifton Road.

The teen is not injured and police are questioning other kids who were on the bus.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.