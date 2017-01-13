FLOOD ALERTS: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Sexual Assault Question Part Of Math Homework Assignment

January 13, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: Homework, Pennridge High School, Philadelphia, Sexual Assault

PERKASIE, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania high school is apologizing after students were given a math homework assignment that asked which family member had sexually assaulted a girl.

The question provided a math formula and asked: “Angelou was sexually abused by her mother’s ___ at age 8, which shaped her career choices and motivation for writing.”

Pennridge High School students needed to use the formula before deciding whether the answer was boyfriend, brother or father.

KYW-TV reports the district said the assignment was “downloaded from a website that allows teachers around the world to share educational resources.”

The district said steps have been taken to make sure it never happens again.

  1. Frank N Berry says:
    January 13, 2017 at 10:48 AM

    You think maybe teachers should actually READ what they are giving to the kids BEFOREHAND, after all they are the so called “experts”
    Too much work.

