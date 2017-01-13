Steelers Fans Celebrate “#HereWeGo Day” With Pep Rally

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fans gearing up for Sunday’s big game against the Kansas City Chiefs showed their support for the Steelers at a pep rally Friday in the courtyard of the Allegheny County Courthouse.

Dubbed “#HereWeGo Day” in the City of Pittsburgh, fans chanted, cheered and celebrated as they gathered around the “Steelers Tree” in the courtyard at noon. They were all dressed in black and gold, of course.

There were giveaways and appearances from the Pittsburgh Steeline Drumline, Steely McBeam and former Steelers Dwayne Woodruff and Chris Hoke.

While many fans are nervous for the game, they say the Steelers will pull it out in the end.

“I always get nervous before all the games ‘cause I just want us to win so badly, and KC got a lot better than when we played them the last time,” said one fan.

“I think it’s going to be a really tight game because the weather supposed to be really icy, but I think we’re going to pull it through,” another fan said.

But Woodruff told the crowd the icy conditions could be an advantage to the Steelers, who are used to playing in winter conditions.