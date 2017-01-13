Steelers ‘Man Cave’ Taken To New Level With Homemade Mementos

CARNEGIE (KDKA) — “Welcome to the Steeler Room.”

Denny DeLuca takes us through a former Kennywood turnstile, into a small room packed with thousands of Steelers mementos. Most of it is stuff you just can’t buy.

“Most of these players are made from basketball and baseball players,” he says, pointing out miniatures in black and gold. “They’ve been cut, repainted. Their helmets are made of black grapes.”

He manages to find figures and toys, and re-purpose them. But he also has genuine articles, like a section of iron beam from Three Rivers Stadium, where he used to sit with his kids.

“We would write something about every game on there,” he recalls.” And Mr. Rooney and someone else who worked at the stadium got that cut out, and gave that to me.”

He also points out, “a chandelier that I found in somebody’s back yard. And I needed a nice chandelier for the room, so I figured The Steelers 75th Anniversary cups would be awesome for that.”

This is no suburban den, complete with wet bar.

“I try to take things and try to turn them into black and gold,” the owner says. “And so far, everything has fallen into place pretty well.”