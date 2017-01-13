WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh vs KC | Game Time Moved | Roethlisberger On Injury | Joey Porter Arrest | Icy Mess Possible In Kansas | Cowher: Key Is Turnover Battle | 5 Keys To Victory | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Steelers ‘Man Cave’ Taken To New Level With Homemade Mementos

January 13, 2017 6:39 PM By Dave Crawley
Filed Under: Dave Crawley, Denny DeLuca, Kennywood, Steelers

CARNEGIE (KDKA) — “Welcome to the Steeler Room.”

Denny DeLuca takes us through a former Kennywood turnstile, into a small room packed with thousands of Steelers mementos. Most of it is stuff you just can’t buy.

“Most of these players are made from basketball and baseball players,” he says, pointing out miniatures in black and gold. “They’ve been cut, repainted. Their helmets are made of black grapes.”

He manages to find figures and toys, and re-purpose them. But he also has genuine articles, like a section of iron beam from Three Rivers Stadium, where he used to sit with his kids.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

“We would write something about every game on there,” he recalls.” And Mr. Rooney and someone else who worked at the stadium got that cut out, and gave that to me.”

He also points out, “a chandelier that I found in somebody’s back yard. And I needed a nice chandelier for the room, so I figured The Steelers 75th Anniversary cups would be awesome for that.”

This is no suburban den, complete with wet bar.

“I try to take things and try to turn them into black and gold,” the owner says. “And so far, everything has fallen into place pretty well.”

More from Dave Crawley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How
Get The All New CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia