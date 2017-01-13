Steelers Reinstate Joey Porter To Coaching Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers say they have decided to reinstate assistant coach Joey Porter.

The announcement was made Friday morning through a statement from team president, Art Rooney II. He says Porter will return to the coaching staff for the playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs coming up this Sunday.

The full statement reads:

“At this time, we have decided that Joey Porter will return to our coaching staff for the game in Kansas City this weekend. “We have reviewed the available information regarding the incident that took place on Sunday night. We have also reviewed the communication from the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office indicating the intention of that office to withdraw all but the summary offense charges. “As an organization, we have great respect for the job the City of Pittsburgh Police perform for our community. “We also respect the fact that there are ongoing legal proceedings stemming from the incident. We will await the outcome of the legal process and communicate further with the NFL regarding the Personal Conduct Policy before making any further decisions on potential discipline.”

Porter released this statement on being reinstated:

“I am grateful to be allowed to return to our coaching staff this weekend. I regret that I was involved in an incident that could have been a distraction to our team. Most importantly, I regret that I touched the police officer and I sincerely apologize for that action. Thankfully, no one was injured.”

On Thursday, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office decided to withdrawal all but two charges filed against Porter stemming from his arrest outside a South Side bar last weekend.

The arrest happened last Sunday night, just hours after the Steelers’ win over the Miami Dolphins in the opening round of the NFL playoffs.

Porter was originally charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. But the District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that they have reviewed the video, and Porter will only face summary disorderly conduct and summary public drunkenness.

Porter’s attorney commented on the case after the news of the reduced charges.

“I’ve reviewed the video also. It is HD quality, and it captures the whole of the episode,” Porter’s attorney, Robert Del Greco, said, “and they determined even at a low threshold, that the charges that were filed were unwarranted.”

But FOP President Bob Swartzwelder called the development “outrageous.”

“Quite interesting that the charges against a person arrested were altered before a preliminary hearing,” Swartzwelder said. “And secondly, I would hope every other criminal defendant could expect such expedient justice… or is there something else going on here?”

