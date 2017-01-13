WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh vs KC | Pep Rally | Roethlisberger On Injury | Joey Porter Arrest | Icy Mess Possible In Kansas | Cowher: Key Is Turnover Battle | 5 Keys To Victory | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Steelers Team Headlines: Off-Field Problems Piling Up Ahead Of Showdown With Chiefs

January 13, 2017 2:28 PM
Filed Under: Bud Dupree, Joey Porter, Miami Dolphins, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Team Headlines

By Danny Cox

As the divisional round of the NFL playoffs draws near, the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to face off with a Kansas City Chiefs team that they handily defeated, 43-14, earlier this season. Still, Week 4—when that last meeting took place—was a long time ago. This Chiefs team has fixed many of the issues that plagued them at the beginning of the season, and that’s precisely how Kansas City ended up with a first-round bye and the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

The Steelers are focused on the game against the Chiefs and moving on to the conference championship, but off-field factors have been popping up and causing distractions at a most inconvenient time.

Linebacker Bud Dupree fined for hit on Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore

During last week’s victory over the Miami Dolphins, Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree delivered a vicious hit to quarterback Matt Moore that caused Moore to leave the game for one play. Dupree received a roughing the passer penalty on the play, but he was not ejected. On Thursday, he received a much bigger punishment.

The NFL handed down a fine of $18,231 to Dupree, though it is expected that he will appeal this punishment. The 23-year-old linebacker has already said that it was not his intent to hurt Moore, and that he just wanted to tackle the QB to bring him down on the play.

The incident took place halfway through the second quarter. Moore was running with the ball and threw it at the last second, and Dupree delivered the big hit right as he let go of the pigskin. Some of the Miami players tried to confront Dupree, who was prepared to defend himself.

Dupree missed the majority of the season (10 games) with a groin injury, but he has been back on the field for seven games and racked up five sacks. While he says he isn’t yet at 100 percent, the LB says he’s in a position to play and help the Steelers get to the Super Bowl.

Joey Porter has most charges dropped against him

Last weekend, Steelers linebackers coach Joey Porter was arrested after the team’s win over the Miami Dolphins. Porter allegedly got into an altercation with a bouncer and a police officer. After his arrest, Porter received five different charges, including aggravated assault and resisting arrest. Luckily for Porter, three of the charges have been dropped and the two remaining have been reduced to disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

The Pittsburgh Steelers organization said they are continuing to gather information and evidence regarding the situation, but they have reinstated Porter as most chargers have been dropped.

The team is already in communication with the NFL regarding Porter’s actions and how the Personal Conduct Policy of the league will come into play.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia