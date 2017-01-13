FLOOD ALERTS: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Yuengling, Oldest American Brewery, To Sell Beer In Indiana

January 13, 2017 9:36 AM
Filed Under: Beer, Indiana, Pottsville, Yuengling, Yuengling Brewery

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) – America’s oldest brewery will soon be selling its beer in the state of Indiana.

D. G. Yuengling and Son, Inc. says they’ve reached agreement with three wholesalers in that state. The brewery, based in Pottsville, has been in business since 1829.

Three wholesalers will sell Yuengling in Indiana: Monarch Beverage, Five Start Distributing and Indiana Beverage.

The companies will begin by distributing Yuengling Traditional Lager, Light Lager and Black & Tan in March. After that, Yuengling will gradually phase in the sale of its seasonal and heritage brands.

Indiana will be the 20th state where the brewery’s beers are sold.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

