WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh vs KC | Game Time Moved | Roethlisberger On Injury | Joey Porter Arrest | Icy Mess Possible In Kansas | Cowher: Key Is Turnover Battle | 5 Keys To Victory | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Reserves Williams, Cook Lead Dayton Past Duquesne 76-57

January 14, 2017 4:34 PM
Filed Under: College Basketball, Duquesne Basketball, Duquesne University, University of Dayton

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Charles Cooke scored 19 points, Xeyrius Williams added a career-high 18 and Dayton defeated Duquesne 76-57 on Saturday.

Scoochie Smith added 12 points for the Flyers (13-4, 4-1 Atlantic 10), who have won 11 of 13. Kendall Pollard had eight points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Mike Lewis II scored 17 points and Emile Blackman 14 for the Dukes (9-9, 2-3).

Williams had 11 points in the first half to help Dayton open a 39-26 lead. Duquesne started the second half with a 9-2 surge to cut the deficit to six but the Dukes would get no closer.

Cooke and Smith combined for 15 points until Darrell Davis hit a 3-pointer to cap an 18-5 run that made it 74-52 with 1:35 to play.

Dayton forced 22 turnovers, the most against a D-I opponent this season, and turned those into 27 points. With Williams and Cooke coming off the bench, the Flyers’ reserves had a 43-13 advantage.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia