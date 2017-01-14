Furry Tails: Renatta & Emmie Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Renatta

Animal Friends

Renatta is a pretty little bunny with a love of exploring! After a rough start, she’s now looking for a forever home that will give her lots of attention and love!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Renatta, a sweet 3-year-old English Spot. She had a rough set of circumstances before arriving at Animal Friends. Renatta was found on the side of the road very malnourished. Since her arrival, she has become a friendly and social bunny with great manners. This curious young gal loves to explore and enjoys spending time with human companions. Renatta enjoys journeying out of her living quarters to see who is around to give her some nice pets. Plus, it gives her the opportunity to show off her gorgeous brown and white spotted coat. She’s ready to meet her new family, so stop by Animal Friends to meet her!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Emmie

Orphans of the Storm

Emmie would love nothing more than to find a calm home where she can spend her golden years! This sweet girl has been waiting a while to find her forever home!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Emmie is a spayed, female Dachshund. She is approximately 10-years-old and has been waiting for her forever home at the shelter for more than three years. Emmie is very affectionate and sweet and loves to be with you. Her favorite spot is on your lap. Emmie has Dachshund back issues so needs a Dachshund-experienced adult home with no small children. She has a stubborn streak and can be protective of the person she loves. If you feel you are the right family for Emmie, please contact Orphans. Her vet is very adamant that she go to a one-dog home with no steps to navigate. She cannot jump up and down on furniture. If you are looking for an older best friend who still has spring in her step, but needs some restrictions please inquire about me.

To find out more about how to adopt Emmie, visit this link!

Click the links to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County!

