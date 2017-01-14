Man Convicted Of Killing Man Found In West Virginia River

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the death of a man whose body was later found in a West Virginia river.

Common Pleas Judge Joseph Williams III called 31-year-old Hubert Wingate, of Pittsburgh, “a plague on the community” in issuing his decision Friday in the non-jury trial in Allegheny County.

Thirty-four-year-old Andre Gray disappeared in October 2014. His body was found in March 2015 by a towboat captain in the Ohio River near Follansbee, West Virginia. An autopsy concluded that he had been stabbed 10 times but died from a gunshot to the head.

Wingate took the stand and blamed a man accused of having helped him get rid of the body. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)