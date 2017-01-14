WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Man Convicted Of Killing Man Found In West Virginia River

January 14, 2017 12:50 PM
Filed Under: Andre Gray, Hubert Wingate, Pittsburgh, West Virginia

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the death of a man whose body was later found in a West Virginia river.

Common Pleas Judge Joseph Williams III called 31-year-old Hubert Wingate, of Pittsburgh, “a plague on the community” in issuing his decision Friday in the non-jury trial in Allegheny County.

Thirty-four-year-old Andre Gray disappeared in October 2014. His body was found in March 2015 by a towboat captain in the Ohio River near Follansbee, West Virginia. An autopsy concluded that he had been stabbed 10 times but died from a gunshot to the head.

Wingate took the stand and blamed a man accused of having helped him get rid of the body. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole.

