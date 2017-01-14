WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh vs KC | Game Time Moved | Roethlisberger On Injury | Joey Porter Arrest | Icy Mess Possible In Kansas | Cowher: Key Is Turnover Battle | 5 Keys To Victory | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Late Night Tailgating: Oven Roasted Chicken Wings Served Over Crispy Ranch Fries

January 14, 2017 11:35 PM
Filed Under: Chef Anthony Marino, Late Night Tailgating, Oven Roasted Chicken Wings, Recipes

This delicious dish will be a big hit at your next tailgating party!

This week on “Steelers Late Night,” we’re making Oven Roasted Chicken Wings Served Over Crispy Ranch Fries!

STEELERS LATE NIGHT “Late Night Tailgating Recipes”: Oven Roasted Chicken Wings

INGREDIENTS:

  • 3# chicken wings full
  • 1 cup all purpose flour
  • 1 cup panko bread crumbs
  • 1/2 cup chopped parsley
  • 2 tablespoons garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon Montreal steak seasoning
  • 2 eggs
  • Assorted sauces to coat
  • 1 bag shoe string fries
  • 3 tablespoons ranch dressing

PREPARATION:

1. Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Pay wings dry and prepare for breading.

2. Crack eggs in bowl and reserve. Mix flour and Panko together with parsley, and Montreal steak seasoning.

3. Roll wings in dry mix, then egg then finish in the dry.

4. Place on greased tray in oven 400 degrees 15 to 20 minutes.

5. When finished sprinkle garlic salt on top.

6. Pre-heat sheet tray to 450 degrees. Place frozen fries on tray make 15 minutes until crisp.

7. Serve fries on bottom and toss wings in your favorite sauce.

For more information, visit: http://www.donsappliances.com/

Don’t forget to tune into “Steelers Late Night” each Saturday after the 11 p.m. News on KDKA-TV for more recipes!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How
Get The All New CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia