Late Night Tailgating: Oven Roasted Chicken Wings Served Over Crispy Ranch Fries

This delicious dish will be a big hit at your next tailgating party!

This week on “Steelers Late Night,” we’re making Oven Roasted Chicken Wings Served Over Crispy Ranch Fries!

STEELERS LATE NIGHT “Late Night Tailgating Recipes”: Oven Roasted Chicken Wings

INGREDIENTS:

3# chicken wings full

1 cup all purpose flour

1 cup panko bread crumbs

1/2 cup chopped parsley

2 tablespoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon Montreal steak seasoning

2 eggs

Assorted sauces to coat

1 bag shoe string fries

3 tablespoons ranch dressing

PREPARATION:

1. Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Pay wings dry and prepare for breading.

2. Crack eggs in bowl and reserve. Mix flour and Panko together with parsley, and Montreal steak seasoning.

3. Roll wings in dry mix, then egg then finish in the dry.

4. Place on greased tray in oven 400 degrees 15 to 20 minutes.

5. When finished sprinkle garlic salt on top.

6. Pre-heat sheet tray to 450 degrees. Place frozen fries on tray make 15 minutes until crisp.

7. Serve fries on bottom and toss wings in your favorite sauce.

