Penn Hills Football Raising Money For Player Killed In Car Crash

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — The Penn Hills Quarterback Club is raising money in the name of a player who was killed in a car crash Saturday.

Seventeen-year-old Donovan Baynes was killed in a car crash in Penn Hills on Saturday night. Baynes was a senior at Penn Hills High School and a member of the football team.

The Penn Hills Quarterback Club has set up a GoFundMe to raise money to help his family with funeral expenses. They say they would also like to create a scholarship fund in his name.

Donations can be made here: gofundme.com/donovan-baynes-funeral-memorial

