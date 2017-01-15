WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Homewood Shooting Leaves 1 In Critical Condition

January 15, 2017 6:11 AM
Filed Under: Frankstown Avenue, Homewood, Shooting

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — A shooting in Homewood left one man in critical condition early Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 800-block of Frankstown Avenue.

According to police, officers were sent to the area for a ShotSpotter alert that seven rounds had been fired.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk.

He was sent to UPMC Presbyterian. Police say he was last reported to be in critical condition.

There is no word on a shooter.

