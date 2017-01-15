WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Man Shot, Pistol Whipped During Brentwood Home Invasion Robbery

January 15, 2017 7:08 PM
Filed Under: Brentwood, Meadowbrook Boulevard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –Police are seeking information on a home invasion robbery that took place Sunday night in Brentwood.

Around 10:40 p.m., two black males wearing dark clothing and masks kicked in the door of a home in the 3900 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard.

They encountered two men inside the home and one of the suspects pistol whipped one of the victims. The same victim was later shot in the arm.

The victim’s father confronted the suspects who fled with an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone who has any information related to the incident or suspects is asked to contact detectives at 412-463-1219. 

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    January 15, 2017 at 7:19 PM

    garbage will always be garbage

