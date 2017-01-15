Penn Hills High School Football Player Killed In Car Crash

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A Penn Hills High School football player died after a car crash Saturday night.
It happened in the 400-block of Rodi Road around 9:45 p.m.
The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as 17-year-old Donovan Baynes, of Penn Hills. Baynes was pronounced dead just before 10:30 p.m. at Forbes Regional Hospital.
According to the Penn Hills Indians Quarterback Club Facebook page, Baynes was a senior on the football team.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
