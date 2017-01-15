Pittsburgh Restaurant Robbed At Gunpoint

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officers are investigating an armed robbery at a Pittsburgh restaurant that happened early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 5:45 a.m. at the IHOP in the 4600-block of Browns Hill Road.

According to police, the suspect robbed the restaurant at gunpoint. He got an undisclosed amount of money then fled the scene in a black sedan.

The suspect is described as a black male between 5-feet-2-inches and 5-feet-4-inches tall and about 150 lbs.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing glasses, all black clothing, a black ski mask and gloves. He was last seen driving toward Squirrel Hill.

The investigation is ongoing.

