Report: 12-Year-Old Shot In The Face At Pennsylvania Shooting Range

HALFMOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A young boy was reportedly shot in the face at a central Pennsylvania shooting range this weekend.
The Centre Daily Times reports the 12-year-old was shot Saturday at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Scotia Range in Halfmoon Township.
The child was taken to a hospital for treatment but no condition was provided.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.