Report: 2nd Overdose Death From Carfentanil In Beaver County

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — A second fatal overdose caused by Carfentanil, a drug meant to be used as an elephant tranquilizer, has been confirmed in Beaver County.

According to the Beaver County Times, the coroner says the death occurred mid-December in the New Brighton area and was confirmed to be related to Carfentanil on Saturday.

Carfentanil is so powerful, an amount as small as a grain of sand is enough to end a life.

Just days ago, the Beaver County coroner confirmed the first overdose death from Carfentanil.

No further information has been released.