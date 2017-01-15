WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Report: 2nd Overdose Death From Carfentanil In Beaver County

January 15, 2017 5:46 PM
Filed Under: Beaver County, Carfentanil

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — A second fatal overdose caused by Carfentanil, a drug meant to be used as an elephant tranquilizer, has been confirmed in Beaver County.

According to the Beaver County Times, the coroner says the death occurred mid-December in the New Brighton area and was confirmed to be related to Carfentanil on Saturday.

Carfentanil is so powerful, an amount as small as a grain of sand is enough to end a life.

Just days ago, the Beaver County coroner confirmed the first overdose death from Carfentanil. 

No further information has been released.

