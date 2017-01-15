Report: Volunteer Fire Company Burglarized In Fayette County

EDENBORN (KDKA) — A volunteer fire company in Fayette County was reportedly burglarized this weekend.
A statement posted by a fellow fire company on Facebook states that the Edenborn Volunteer Fire Company was broken into.
Two portable generators, two Stihl chain saws, a Stihl telescoping pole saw, one 24 volt Milwaukee sawzall and three batteries were taken.
They are asking for help finding the culprits and say people with information should contact state police.