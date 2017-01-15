WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Wrestling Legend Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka Dies At 73

January 15, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka

PHILADELPHIA (AP/KDKA) – Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, a former professional wrestler who earlier this month was found not competent to stand trial in the 1983 death of his girlfriend, has died. He was 73.

A lawyer representing Snuka said family members told him that Snuka died Sunday afternoon at his son-in-law’s home near Pompano Beach, Florida.

Snuka’s daughter and Dwyane Johnson were among those who posted messages about the legend’s passing on social media.

A Lehigh County judge on Jan. 3 dismissed the murder case against the retired WWE star in the death of Nancy Argentino, whose body was found in their Whitehall Township hotel room. Prosecutors allege she was beaten. Snuka maintained she died from a fall.

Snuka was a native of Fiji who previously lived in New Jersey. He was known on the wrestling circuit for diving from the ropes. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

