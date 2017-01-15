Ryan Shazier Warms Up For Chiefs Game Shirtless Despite Cold

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Linebacker Ryan Shazier is continuing his practice of warming up without a shirt, regardless of chilly temperatures.

Arrowhead Stadium was filled with players bundled up tightly Sunday evening before the Pittsburgh Steelers faced the Kansas City Chiefs, but Shazier met the cold with little protection.

Ryan Shazier not phased by the cold weather pic.twitter.com/KhKcWKGt07 — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) January 15, 2017

Ryan Shazier warming up at Arrowhead with the cool Kansas City night air on his nips. #HereWeGo#HereWeGoSteelers#PITvsKC#SteelerNationpic.twitter.com/0Bqqj4FUex — Amber Lee (@blamberr) January 15, 2017

Temperatures were in the low 30s following an ice storm that pushed the game start time back.

