Ryan Shazier Warms Up For Chiefs Game Shirtless Despite Cold

January 15, 2017 6:58 PM
Filed Under: chiefs, Ryan Shazier, Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —  Linebacker Ryan Shazier is continuing his practice of warming up without a shirt, regardless of chilly temperatures.

Arrowhead Stadium was filled with players bundled up tightly Sunday evening before the Pittsburgh Steelers faced the Kansas City Chiefs, but Shazier met the cold with little protection.

Temperatures were in the low 30s following an ice storm that pushed the game start time back.

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    January 15, 2017 at 8:09 PM

    MORON

