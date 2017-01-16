Affordable Housing Protest Held At Site Of Proposed Development

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is a hot housing market, and luxury apartments have been rising in neighborhood throughout the city, especially in East Liberty where the 360 Eastside Apartments takes up an entire city block.

But the demolition of the lower rent Penn Plaza apartments to make way for a new Whole Foods and more luxury units has galvanized an opposition to so-called gentrification: development that forces out the poor and the middle class to make way for the wealthy.

“We stand on the site of this monstrous injustice where hundreds of disadvantaged are displaced, our seniors, our veterans our disabled for the simple chasing a dollar,” said community activist Randall Taylor.

People around the county have come together to fight against this gentrification.

Monday a small group of protesters called on the mayor to permanently reject the plans and instead build affordable, subsidized housing.

“We are going to call on city officials to eminent domain this property which they have the legal right to do in the name of the public good,” Taylor said.

Just last week the city planning commission did vote down the development proposal. But it appears that the developer — LG Realty — will be taking the commission to court — saying it had paid to relocate residents and would contribute half any tax breaks to an affordable housing fund.

“Well we’re going to evaluate our options. We believe we comply with the criteria as set out in the ordnance. We comply with the criteria of the code. And believe we’re entitled to approval,” said LG Realty lawyer Jonathan Kamin.

Meanwhile, Oharold Hoots, one of three dozen residents still living in the plaza, can’t find alternative housing. He said the $700 he pays in rent each month isn’t enough to get another place in the neighborhood.

“Well we’re stilling here and we don’t have anywhere to go. We’ve been to every entity trying to find affordable housing and nobody will take us. Honest to God,” Hoots said.

It’s become ground zero in the fight over gentrification — pitting the interests of developers against those in the community who say this new Pittsburgh should include everyone.