HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh Beats KC | Recap | Brown Posts NSFW Video Of Tomlin Talking About Patriots | Chiefs Kelce Goes Off About Loss | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Authorities Search For Man Who Attacked Trooper On Route 28

January 16, 2017 10:59 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Frazer Township, State Route 28

FRAZER TWP. (KDKA) — State police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a state trooper in Allegheny County.

The incident took place Jan. 8 around 4:30 p.m. on State Route 28 near the Frazer Township exit.

A trooper pulled over a driver in a silver Chevrolet Impala for window tint and lane violations.

During the course of the investigation, the trooper noticed that the passenger gave the wrong name and date of birth twice.

As he was about to detain the passenger, the individual rushed the trooper, slamming him into the guard rail. The suspect and the trooper began to wrestle along the side of the road.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The suspect told the trooper he had a gun and escaped into nearby woods.

The suspect was later identified as Byron Edward Williams, 27.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Williams. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia