Authorities Search For Man Who Attacked Trooper On Route 28

FRAZER TWP. (KDKA) — State police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a state trooper in Allegheny County.

The incident took place Jan. 8 around 4:30 p.m. on State Route 28 near the Frazer Township exit.

A trooper pulled over a driver in a silver Chevrolet Impala for window tint and lane violations.

During the course of the investigation, the trooper noticed that the passenger gave the wrong name and date of birth twice.

As he was about to detain the passenger, the individual rushed the trooper, slamming him into the guard rail. The suspect and the trooper began to wrestle along the side of the road.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The suspect told the trooper he had a gun and escaped into nearby woods.

The suspect was later identified as Byron Edward Williams, 27.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Williams. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.