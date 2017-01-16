WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh Beats KC | Game Time MovedBoswell Carries Steelers Offense In 1st Half Shazier Warms Up Shirtless Again Roethlisberger On Injury | Joey Porter Arrest | Icy Mess Possible In Kansas | Cowher: Key Is Turnover Battle | 5 Keys To Victory | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Trashes Official In Vulgar Rant After Loss To Steelers

January 16, 2017 12:13 AM
Filed Under: chiefs, Football, NFL, Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Someone certainly wasn’t in a very good mood after the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had some pretty strong feelings about the officiating, and he let loose to reporters in a vulgar rant aimed at a referee who made a call he disagreed with.

Not only does he believe the referee that made the call “shouldn’t ever be able to wear a zebra jersey again,” but that he “shouldn’t be able to work at a f***ing Foot Locker.”

Warning: This video contains swearing.

Kelce was apparently referring to a holding call.

Kansas City went for a two-point conversion to tie the game and converted, but left tackle Eric Fisher was called for holding when he dragged down Pittsburgh linebacker James Harrison.

The flag pushed the ball back to the 12 and Alex Smith’s pass into the end zone fell incomplete.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia