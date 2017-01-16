Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Trashes Official In Vulgar Rant After Loss To Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Someone certainly wasn’t in a very good mood after the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had some pretty strong feelings about the officiating, and he let loose to reporters in a vulgar rant aimed at a referee who made a call he disagreed with.

Not only does he believe the referee that made the call “shouldn’t ever be able to wear a zebra jersey again,” but that he “shouldn’t be able to work at a f***ing Foot Locker.”

Warning: This video contains swearing.

Kelce says that ref should never ref again pic.twitter.com/dXyHeJcmTt — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 16, 2017

Kelce was apparently referring to a holding call.

Kansas City went for a two-point conversion to tie the game and converted, but left tackle Eric Fisher was called for holding when he dragged down Pittsburgh linebacker James Harrison.

The flag pushed the ball back to the 12 and Alex Smith’s pass into the end zone fell incomplete.

