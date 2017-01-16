Child’s Birthday Party Ends In Stabbing

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — A child’s birthday party turned violent over the weekend when a person was stabbed.

The Butler Eagle reports the stabbing happened Saturday afternoon at a Butler Township bowling alley.

Police say two men got into a confrontation over money at a 5-year-old’s birthday party at Bon Aire Bowl.

Austin Dale Young, 21, of Connoquenessing Township was arrested on felony assault and other charges in the alleged attack.

Dillon Mayberry, 25, of Butler was taken to the Butler Memorial Hospital with two stab wounds.

Police tell the Butler Eagle the two men first started arguing about money but then continued bowling.

Mayberry was leaving the bowling alley with his girlfriend and infant child when the confrontation started.

The two started fighting and Young reportedly thought that Mayberry had a knife. That’s when police say Young pulled out his knife and started stabbing Mayberry.

Several others attending the party intervened and broke up the fight. Mayberry left and went to the hospital for care.