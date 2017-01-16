HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh Beats KC | Recap | Brown Posts NSFW Video Of Tomlin Talking About Patriots | Chiefs Kelce Goes Off About Loss | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
James Harrison After Steelers Win: From Airport To The Gym

January 16, 2017 9:39 AM
Filed Under: James Harrison, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After likely saving the Pittsburgh Steelers season Sunday night, James Harrison showed why he is still playing at such a high level in the NFL.

James Harrison apparently went straight from Pittsburgh International Airport when the Steelers landed early Monday morning, and went straight to Steelers headquarters.

Harrison posted several videos to his Instagram account showing him working out at 6 a.m., keep in mind the team was scheduled to land around 4 a.m.

The linebacker is 38 years old, and continues to be an absolute terror for opposing offenses.

It was Harrison who forced Kansas City left tackle Eric Fisher into a holding penalty which wiped out a game-tying two-point conversion during the Steelers 18-16 win.

Harrison sacked Alex Smith earlier in the game and provided tons of pressure all night long.

